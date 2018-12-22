No to a Muslim primary school in Oslo

A new No, to the request of a Muslim primary school in Oslo

The foundation for the Muslim primary school may not create a primary school in Oslo. The refusal is justified, inter alia, with regard to language training and integration.

In 2017, the school sought to be approved as an independent school with the right to state subsidies. The Directorate of Education rejected the application this spring, and the school appealed to the Directorate of Education’s decision.

The complaint has now been processed by the Ministry of Education, which also says No.

“We have rejected the application because the school does not meet the minimum requirements for curriculum, and for integration purposes,” says Jan Tore Sanner (H), Minister of Knowledge and Integration.

He argues that the government attaches importance to promoting integration and prevent segregation, saying it is especially important that all children receive an equal education offer and learn good Norwegian so that they have good conditions for participation in education, work and society.

“The school is one of the community’s most important common settings, where students can associate social ties with other children with different backgrounds. The Muslim school of education will weaken the prerequisites for language training and community with other Norwegian children, “says Sanner.

The school applied for approval for the first time in 2015, but it was denied back then as well.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today