Still possible to get a passport at the local police station

Many will order their passports in May and June, and several police stations do not have time before several weeks. But on several small police stations it’s possible to drop in.

NRK has checked the situation at the major police stations in Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Grenland and Kristiansand. Everyone has about a month’s waiting time to get an hour to order a passport.

However, on several small police stations is open for a drop-in-time.

Øysten Skotmyr at Kragerø police station tells NRK that many people come to the coastal town long distance and mention families from Oslo and Vestfold.

In addition to Kragerø, you can also get drop-in time to book passports for example at the police in Seljord and in Bamble in Telemark.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today