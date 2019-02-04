Nybø warns Norwegian students against studying in the UK

Education Minister Iselin Nybø (V) encourages Norwegian students to take their exchange elsewhere than in the UK because of brexit.

“If you are a student and are considering leaving for the fall, I recommend you look at countries other than the UK. The uncertainty associated with the Erasmus program is great,” says Nybø to NRK.

This may mean that students traveling for exchange in the fall cannot be sure of completing their studies or taking the exam.

“There are other agreements that apply to those who want to take a larger part of their education there, so this warning is for those who intend to be in the UK for one year or less,” the Education Minister said.

The EU program Erasmus has the greatest uncertainty associated with Norwegian students in connection with brexit.

Those who are already doing a degree will be able to complete this with the same conditions as they have today, the Norwegian authorities expect.

The UK and especially England is one of the most attractive countries for Norwegian students to study in. According to StudentTorget, there are about 4,200 Norwegian students in the UK.

