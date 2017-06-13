Asylum applicant charged for rape case at Oslo Airport

An asylum seeker in the early 20’s is accused of raping a woman in the Arrival Hall at Oslo Airport in March last year.

According to VG, the man must meet in Øvre Romerike District Court in October.

– There has been no relationship between the parties. The defendants have surprised offended while she was waiting for her boyfriend to come home. It all went very fast, almost so she did not understand what was happening, “said police adviser Sonika Sharma in Oslo police district to the newspaper.

The state prosecutors in Oslo have filed an appeal under section 291 of the Criminal Code, which includes obtaining sexual intercourse in violence or threatening behavior. According to the accusation, the woman tried to get away, resisted and shouted for help.

The accused has acknowledged a penalty for the assault, which occurred near some toilets in the airport arrivals hall. He resides at an institution in the area and was arrested the same day.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today