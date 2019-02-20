Ropstad at ski school: – Almost my best day at work

Children’s and family minister Kjell Ingolf Ropstad (KrF) visited the ski organization’s ski school at Skullerud in Oslo. He thoroughly enjoyed it.

The minister had one of his best days at work when he was out in the snow and went skiing with the students from Lusetjern school.

With a hat from the Skiforeningen on his head, he spent the morning playing in the snow and skiing.

“It was awesome! I am very fond of skiing, so I would like everyone to have the same opportunity. To see so many children being excited about being outside and participating on skis on their feet is very nice,” says Ropstad to NTB.

The minister also ski jumped, although it is uncertain how many meters he was behind the world record of 253.5 meters, set by Stefan Kraft in Vikersund.

“I was somewhat off from 253.5 meters, yes. It was probably an experience for those who watched,” he said laughing and adds that his telemark downstroke maneuver was slightly deep.

I probably didn’t even make the 20 meter mark in style, but the event did.

The skiing club program is part of their active leisure time program for everyone. The ski club offers free ski equipment and ski hire for young and old.

