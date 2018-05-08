Strong growth in threats and violence against teachers in Oslo

In 2017, 3,170 cases of violence and threats were reported in Oslo schools, an increase of 63 per cent from the previous year.

“These are serious numbers, but they must be possible to turn around,” says Vice Mayor for Education, Marte Thorkildsen (SV) in a press release.

436 events were reported in the “very serious” category last year, which is almost doubling from 227 the year before. The number of “serious” events increased from 674 to 1,219, while “slightly serious” events increased from 1,039 to 1,515. The figures were presented on Monday morning.

“It is unacceptable that the situation has reached this point, as described in the report,” says Thorkildsen.

Of all the reported events, 43 were reported to the police. Most of those carrying out the violence and threats are children aged 6-12 years.

“Both the fact that it is mainly young people, aged 6-13, and that the majority of cases are linked to 1-3 pupils per school, suggests that we can and will do something about it.

Now we have to look much closer to find out the causes of the violence. If we are to succeed, we must cooperate first and foremost with the children and young people,” says Thorkildsen.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today