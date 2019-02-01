The Crown Prince opened a learning center at Gol

Thursday saw the start of the learning program, UngInvest AIB at Gol in Hallingdal. Crown Prince Haakon was at the official opening.

UngInvest AIB is a strength-based learning program for over 200 young people in Buskerud County, with branches in Drammen, Ringerike, Kongsberg, and Modum. The new department at Gol will be able to accommodate up to 15 new young people.

During the opening, the Crown Prince, together with the leader of UngInvest, led a process in which youth, teachers, and other people working with youth, discussed how best to work together for young people to complete upper secondary education.

UngInvest is supported by, among others, the Crown Prince’s Fund.

‘’UngInvest AIB has an exciting approach and can how very good results. We support their efforts to spread the methods and the mindset to several places in the country’’ said CEO, Irene Løken Lystrup, of the Crown Prince’s Fund.

