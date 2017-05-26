Two Norwegian colleges enter international top list

For the first time, The Economist magazine has rated Norwegian Master’s programs in Management (MIM), at both the Norwegian Business School (BI),and the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH), on their top 40 list. BI is rated the best in the Nordic countries.

BI, in Oslo, is ranked 17th of Masters in Management (MIM) schools. NHH also placed highly at 26th on the list.

‘This proves that our students and alumni are sought after, and they are rated in the international arena. Of the 40 colleges on the list, we are in good company with reputable educational institutions around the world,’ said Rector of BI, Inge Jan Henjesand, in a press release.

Copenhagen Business School is ranked 31st, while the list is topped by the French School of Management (HEC) in Paris.

Colleges are measured by several criteria, including career opportunity, the number of students gaining work within three months of graduation, diversity among students and employees, and how good study opportunities abroad are after, or during the education, wrote E24 news outlet.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today