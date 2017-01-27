Take part in the Student Recruitment Fairs 2017 and meet thousands of students at central locations in Norway!

The fairs take place in eleven cities during January and February every year with a total visitor number of more than 90 000. As an exhibitor at the fairs, you will meet a large number of prospective students and can recruit new Norwegians to your institution. READ MORE about Do you want to recruit Norwegian students?

Source: tautdanning.no / Norway Today