Youth Gangs fighting in Oslo

A young man between 18 and 19 years old was found bleeding after two gangs were fighting each other at Haugenstua in Oslo on Thursday evening.

Several police in Oslo were called to the scene after having been notified that approximately 30 youths were fighting at Haugenstua.

– It turned out to be two gangs that were fighting each other. The fighting stopped when police arrived and we witnessed that several youth fled the scene.

We found one person bleeding from a cut to his head after being beaten with a rod.

He was still ambulatory, a little reluctant to talk, but it was revealed that his bag had been stolen during the altercation, said Operations Leader Line Skott from the Oslo Police as reported to NTB news channel.

Currently, no one has been arrested. Police estimate that most of the youngsters were between the ages of 18 and 19 years old.

– We have tried to talk with witnesses and the assaulted to find out more about what has happened, but we are struggling to get any information from them. The matter will be further investigated on Friday, says Skott.

