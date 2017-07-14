13-years-old talk about suicide

Increase in children under 13 years who calls to talk about suicide

This year there has been a doubling of the number of children under the age of 13 calling the Red Cross to talk about their thoughts of suicide.

– Since the New Year, Kors på Halsen has received over 40 inquiries from children under the age of 13 who want to talk about suicide, suicide thoughts or self-harm. This shows that it is not only a youth problem anymore, and we must take everyone seriously, whether they are 11 or 16 years old, says Nelli Kongshaug, leader in Kors på Halsen – the Red Cross call center for children and adolescents.

Kongshaug says the volunteers in the Kors på Halsen (Cross my heart) notices that there has been increased awareness of suicide in the media lately.

Break in daily routines

– In about 10 percent of all conversations, young people talk about suicide, suicidal thoughts or self-harm, says Kongshaug.

She recalls that the feeling of loneliness can easily be enhanced in the summer when the children are out of school, many friends go on holiday and there is a pause in the activities they usually attend to.

– Many young people feel that the problems they have are too small and not worth worrying about and that the parents are disappointed if they talk about it, says Kongshaug.

