Statoil on the list of emission delinquents

The Norwegian oil giant Statoil is listed on a list of 100 companies, which alone account for 71 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions since 1988.

The list appears in a report from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the British newspaper The Guardian writes. Statoil is in a 37th place, with 0.52 percent of global industrial greenhouse gas emissions.

-The report highlights how a relatively small group of fossil fuel manufacturers can be the key to a systematic change in carbon emissions, says Pedro Faria. Faria is Technical Director of the Ideal Organization CDP.

The report Carbon Majors Report has been published in collaboration with the American Climate Accountability Institute.

Chinese coal tops the list

– The report primarily reflects that greenhouse gas emissions occur because we and others produce energy that has a greenhouse gas imprint since it is burned or becomes products in the marketplace, says Press spokesperson in Statoil, Morten Eek, to Aftenposten.

China’s coal industry alone has accounted for 14.32 percent of climate emissions since 1988. The next list on the list is the Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco (4.5 percent), Russian Gazprom (3.91 percent) and Iran’s national oil company with 2.28 percent.

