Two indicted after suspicious death in Steinkjer

Two people have been charged after a person was found dead in Steinkjer in Trøndelag on Friday morning. The police view the death as being suspicious.

– The police have started investigations in connection with a suspicious death today in Steinkjer. Two people are arrested and will be questioned during the day, states Nord-Trøndelag police district.

The person was found dead in a residential area on the outskirts of Steinkjer city center. There are other people living in the building, writes Trønder-Avisa.

– We were notified at 5 am today. The notification came from people on the spot, investigator Leif Gundersen tells the newspaper.

He says the charges are made automatically and that they are conducting investigations to find out what has taken place.

– We still do not know how long it takes, but we are investigating whether it is talk of a natural death or whether it is a criminal act.

