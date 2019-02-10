More and more people are getting the flu

The number of influenza cases are increasing, but still at a low level. The proportion has risen in the last couple of weeks after a stagnation in early January.

Last week, 1.7 percent of those who went to the doctor were diagnosed with a flu-like illness. The week before, the proportion was 1.4 percent, according to the weekly influenza report from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI).

Influenza A (H1N1) is in clear majority in most cases. This is the virus that constituted the pandemic in 2009 and was then called “swine flu”. The virus has since then circulated regularly and is now considered a normal seasonal influenza virus.

In total, the percentage of positive influenza cases has increased from 18.3 to 22.2 percent last week, having remained approximately unchanged since the weeks after Christmas. There is still little influenza activity across the country, but in Vestfold, Østfold and Aust-Agder, the share has reached mid level.

FHI expects a further increase in the time to come, especially in late February.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today