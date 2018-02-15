Percentage of those infected by flu is above last year’s peak

The National Institute of Public Health figures from week 6 this year show that the incidence of flu-like symptoms is increasing on average.

The Institute stated that we are still in the middle of this year’s influenza outbreak, and they are expecting a lot of influenza in the weeks to come.

Laboratory confirmed flu incidence increased markedly until week 5, but had not increased significantly last week. Both the percentage, and the number of influenza positive cases are high, above the top level of the previous season. The Institute emphasised that it is not too late to vaccinate, since the flu will be in circulation for many months.

There are flu outbreaks in all the country’s counties, but the influx of influenza varies. The majority of counties have medium flu activity. Oslo has very high activity, while there is also high activity in Rogaland, Aust-Agder, Buskerud, and Vestfold.

Since week 40 last year there have been reports of 14 influenza outbreaks at health institutions, of which four were reported last week.

