Population of 5,332,000 when 2019 starts

The forecast implies that the population has increased by 36,000 in 2018, a growth of 0.7 percent.

“If we compare over several years, this will be the lowest population growth since 2005,” SSB writes in its review of the figures.

The reason for the low growth is both fewer immigrations and gradually lower birth rates.

It is Akershus and Oslo which has the highest growth in the population, by 1.7 and 1.2 per cent, respectively. The lowest growth has the counties Finnmark and Sogn og Fjordane, both of which had a 0.3 per cent decline in the population.

Norwegian politicians have long been concerned about low birth rates, and Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) said this autumn that the government will look at measures that can inspire Norwegians to have more children.

