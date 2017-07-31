Preference to part-time employees for positions

Hauglie wants to give preference to part-time employees for new positions

The Government proposes to amend the Working Environment Act to ensure that part-time employees are given priority to new positions.

– We are now meeting strong demands from the employers’ organizations that part-time employees must get preferential rights when announcing a new position. We therefore propose a change in the Working Environment Act, where part-time employees are given priority to expand their position rather than hiring a new employee, says Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Anniken Hauglie (Conservatives), to VG.

The proposal is now being sent out for review. The aim is to implement the change from January 1st.

Amendments to legislation due to Supreme Court ruling

Part-time employees already have such a right according to the law, but the Supreme Court rejected the preferential right of part-time employees in a verdict last year. Hauglie therefore wants to amend the law so that the Supreme Court ruling does not become a guide line.

The Dispute Resolution Tribunal also has had a longstanding practice of giving part-time employees preferential rights to advertised positions. The Supreme Court states that the decisions of the tribunal are not based in legislation, which Hauglie therefore also wish to amend in the bill.

