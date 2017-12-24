One person missing in a fire in a nursing home at Kongsberg

Several apartments burned at Skinnarberga nursing home and care center at Kongsberg. One person is missing, the fire department reported from the scene.

‘A person is still missing,’ says fireman, Axel Onshuus, to Laagendalsposten newspaper at 06.40 on Sunday morning.

’22 residents were evacuated. At the same time, we have moved ten residents from the beds closest to the fire area,’ said Onshuus.

The police reported the fire at 04.20 this morning.

‘The firefighters have now taken control, and they have gone through the apartments that burned,’ said operations manager, Tore Nuven, at the southeastern police district of Laagendalsposten.

A resident was sent to a hospital with smoke inhalation, but it was not thought to be a serious injury. A firefighter also received medical attention after smoked inhalation, Nuve informed the newspaper.

‘There are 24 apartments in the building, and an entire floor burned,’ said the senior caretaker, Harald Klepp, of the fire department to VG newspaper at 04.30.

At 05.10 the fire was still out of control.

‘The fire service is in full force on the spot, but we haven’t controlled the fire yet. We have a lot of resources on site’, said Klepp.

