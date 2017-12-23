Labour-Deputy leader Tajik: The warnings were shocking

Labour Party deputy Hadia Tajik says she was contacted by several who wanted to report on the conduct of fellow deputy leader Trond Giske. Why she didn’t make a statement before remains an open question.

In an open Facebook notification on Friday afternoon, Tajik comments the situation regarding Giske.

– My colleague, Trond Giske, has publicly acknowledged that he has behaved in a way that has been uncomfortable for some women. The cases are handled by the party leader and the secretary. I have no knowledge of the full extent of all the notices they have confronted him with yesterday, Tajik writes.

She informs that she was contacted by two of the whistle blowers on Wednesday and was made aware to their complaints.

– This they already had formally issued, and they wanted me to know about their cases. To me, the alerts were shocking, both as a human, deputy leader and lawyer, writes Tajik.

Supported

– I do not know how these, or pending alerts, are being follow upped, and that Trond’s claims to have been acting stressfully. But I recognize the conclusion as being stated in the press release on Thursday, according to Tajik.

Labour’s deputy received support from Central Party politicians Friday evening. Anniken Huitfelt, appointed leader of female issues in the party, has until now remained silent.

Tajik receives support from Oslo, which alongside others have criticized the Labour party culture.

Must be implemented

In addition to being the deputy leader, Hadia Tajik Aps is spokesperon on work and social issues

– During talks with some of the women who have raised the banner, My understanding is that they do not feel they have been well taken care of by the party. That’s not how things should be. We implore that it should be safe to notify. Then we must make this a practice , writes Tajik, adding:

– There are particularly high demands towards a party and a workplace like the Labuor Party, Just because we ask for people’s confidence to better Norway. This implies starting with ourselves.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today