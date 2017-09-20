Virke expects that the NOK 350 limit will be removed

The Trade Union Virke’s CEO, Harald Andersen, wants to remove the duty-free limit for private imports of NOK 350.

Andersen points to the limit as the main force behind growth in foreign online stores.

– When we look at which goods Norwegians buy in foreign online stores, it is primarily the purchase of goods at low amounts, Andersen said during the Trade Union’s Conference on Tuesday, reports Finansavisen.

Virke believes that the foreign market and Norwegians trade online will triple from today to 2030. At the same time, the forecast is that Norwegian e-commerce operators will grow by between 30 and 40 per cent.

– We record that there is a majority in the Parliament to remove this special Norwegian limit. We expect that the majority of the Parliament will ensure it. That will mean a lot both in terms of workplaces and tax revenues, Andersen said.

In 2014, the Government increased the duty-free limit for private imports from NOK 200 to NOK 350.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today