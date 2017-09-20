Listhaug: Settlement goes much faster

Minister of Immigration and Integration, Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) says the low number of refugees makes their settlement much faster than before.

Listhaug states that the municipalities have been settling in record numbers of refugees and asylum seekers in recent years, and said that last year the figure was 15,300.

“In the past, there have been a problem finding residents, so many of them had to sit and wait a longer period of time in the reception. Now this is much faster.”, says Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) when asked by Aftenposten.

Minister of Immigration believes, it is better to settle them in to fewer places, because it makes it easier to follow up individually.

The municipalities that have succeeded, often have this as their focal point, also there is a labour market in the region, that is able to obtain job, according to Listhaug.

She rejects criticism, that says she has been more busy with restricting immigration, than working on the integration process for the new comers.

“Those who work with integration, know that the numbers immigrants and the successful integration is closely linked to one another.”, says Listhaug.

