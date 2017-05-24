Young women accept vaccination for cervical cancer

Over 62,000 women born between 1991 and 1996 have chosen to vaccinate against cervical cancer.
The free offer has been available since 1 November last year. The HPV vaccine (human papillomavirus) prevents cervical cancer and some other cancers.
Nearly 58,000 women born between 1991 and 1996 have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. This group has previously not received an HPV vaccine through the childhood vaccination program.
80 percent vaccinated
Most of these – about 80 percent – have already been vaccinated.
“It is positive that so many young women have already received vaccine offerings and want to protect themselves from cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancer,” says senior physician Margrethe Greve-Isdahl in the Public Health Institute.
Since the administration of the vaccine, 50 side effects has been reporteded on the Cervarix vaccine, of which six are classified as serious. Two of the serious reports concerned severe allergic reactions to the vaccine and on reports fainting following the vaccination.
New Notice
In early June, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health will send a new text message on HPV vaccine. The message goes to those born between 1991 and 1996. This amounts to about 180,000 women.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
