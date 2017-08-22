Analysts are expecting all time record salmon catch profits

Several analysts expect records to fall when many of the salmon companies submit their quarterly reports this week.

‘We believe the second quarter will be very strong for salmon companies, and on average expects a profit margin for all companies of NOK 25.70 per kilo, which will be the highest ever,’ Carl-Emil Kjølås Johannessen, Seafood Analyst at Pareto Securities, told Finansavisen newspaper.

The price will probably end up at approximately NOK 51 per kilo this week, wrote the newspaper.

Alexander Aukner of DNB Markets also expects record results.

‘Naturally, after a quarter with the highest salmon prices in 30 years’, he said.

Although there is a rise in the salmon price, and a positive feeling for salmon prices in the long term, low prices are feared over the autumn.

‘A negative factor may be that more breeders will reduce the full-year slaughter volume since there were biological problems in several regions at the end of the second quarter. The volume estimate for the whole year is relatively ambitious’, said Tore Tønseth of Sparebank 1 Markets.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today