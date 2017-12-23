Bitcoin crypto currency is falling

The Bitcoin price has dropped Friday around 25 percent to under $13,000. Earlier this week, 1 bitcoin cost about $20.000

The Bitcoin Prize was $12,200 in Norwegian morning hours. This means a drop in prices of nearly 40 percent since its peak Monday, according to Bloomberg statistics.

The case comes after a number of warnings from analysts that the violent bitcoin recovery in recent months may be a bubble.

Also other cryptic currencies, such as dash, bitcoin cash and litecoin, fell sharply Friday. Of the 100 largest crypto currencies, only four have risen in price over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

In mid January this year, the price of 1 bitcoin was $752.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today