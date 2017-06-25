Butter crisis threatens Europe, but nobody’s asked for Norwegian butter

European butter stocks will soon be empty, and on the international commodity exchange, the price of butter has almost doubled. But Europeans have said ‘no thanks’ to help from Norway.

The French are caught, virtually crushed in the iron grip of what is being dubbed ‘butter panic’, while Sweden will experience empty spaces on the butter shelves until autumn, reported E24 newspaper, quoting Danish ‘Jyllands Posten’ with the information that European butter stocks are running on empty.

Tine is ready to help, but has not received any inquiries yet. The Norwegian producer pointed out that the price of Norwegian butter is still very high by comparison to the basic price across Europe.

‘If Europe is interested in ‘quality’ Norwegian butter, we have butter to sell if we can agree on prices and quantity. Just contact us’, said Communications Director and Chief of Corporate Responsibility, Lars Galtung, to E24.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today