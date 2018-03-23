Ten nurses deprived of authorization after starting relationship with patients

In the past three years, the Norwegian Board of Health has examined eleven cases against nurses who have initiated a relationship with a patient or former patient.

Seven of the eleven cases were dealt with in 2017.

“In ten cases, we revoked the authorization when we found that the nurse were unsuitable for exercising the profession because of irresponsible activities, and gross lack of professional insight,” the Norwegian Health Authority wrote in an email to ‘Sykepleien’.

In four of the cases, the Health Authority (Helsetilsynet) also found that the nurse was unsuitable because of behavior deemed incompatible with the profession.

“In one case we did not find any offense,” said the Norwegian Board of Health.

