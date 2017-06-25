LO has as of now given the most to the election campaign

The Trade Union (LO) is lubricating the Labour Party’s election campaign with close to NOK 20 million, while the financial and business community doles out NOK 14 million to the Conservatives.

Investors and business owners such as Arne Fredly, Harald Møller and Kristian Siem have contributed more than NOK 7 million to the Conservative party this year, according to Aftenposten. In addition, the party received NOK 7 million for the election campaign last year, including NOK 5 million from food tycoon Stein Erik Hagen.

Conservative contributors slower of the mark

So far this year, The Trade Union has allocated about NOK 20 million to the Labour Party. The Conservatives has plans to equalize the ratio to a large degree.

– We aim to raise NOK 20 million. We need that if we are to be able to lead an election campaign that can compete with Labour, says The Conservatives (Høyre) Secretary-General John-Ragnar Aarset.

The newspaper adds that this is a snapshot that will change before the elections, partly because many contributions are registered in four weeks time, and partly because the Conservative’s supporters tend to contribute at a later date than LO’s different organizations.

