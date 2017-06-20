Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise fears Brexit will hit Norway hard

NHO chief Tore MyhreNHO chief Tore Myhre.Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 20. June 2017

The Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) fears that Norway will become one of the countries most affected by Brexit, especially if transitional arrangements aren’t established on time.
‘We  risk Norway becoming one of the countries hit hardest by Brexit, because Britain is so important to Norwegian trade’, said International Director of NHO, Tore Myhre, to E24 newspaper.
Negotiations between the EU and the UK started on Monday. Norway wishes to negotiate a trade agreement directly with the British, either alone or within the EEA. But this can’t happen until the British leave the EU in 2019.
‘We are very worried that Norway’s businesses will be left without agreements with the UK after they leave the EU, and the EEA, in March 2019’, said Myhre.
He believes the most important thing is for Norway  to be included in transitional arrangements before permanent agreements are in place.
‘We ask the government to do everything it can to achieve this. But after the British election, the British prime minister has been weakened , so it’s a chaotic situation. Negotiations may end with unclear results that leave Norway’s position unregulated’, said Myhre.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

