Continued decline in unemployment figures

In February, there were 900 fewer registered unemployed according to seasonally adjusted figures from NAV. Gross unemployment, which also includes job seekers who participate in job seeking activities from NAV, decreased by 800 people.

‘Unemployment fell in February for the third consecutive month. We’ve also seen an improvement in the western counties that were particularly badly affected by the downsizing of the oil sector.

The decline is reflected by increasingly fewer new people registering as unemployed’, said Labor and Welfare Director Sigrun Vågeng.

Unemployment increased mostly in Sogn og Fjordane in February, after a decline in the previous months. That figure was adjusted for seasonal variations.

Nordland, Troms and Aust-Agder had the greatest percentage decrease in the number of persons unemployed in February. Both Rogaland and Hordaland saw a decline in unemployment in recent months.

For the second consecutive month, the unemployment rate fell mostly for the engineering and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) employees.

This was the profession that experienced the largest increase in unemployment in recent years.

After engineering and ICT, unemployment fell mostly in the industrial and construction industries. Unemployment declined in most professions in February, and rose only in education, where unemployment remains at a low level.

