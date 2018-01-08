Data and computer attacks are leaders’ biggest concern

According to a new survey, Norwegian leaders fear computer attacks more than an economic downturn or financial crisis.

While fear of computer attacks is greatest, every fourth company states that they are not well protected against this, wrote Finansavisen newspaper. The audit and advisory company, BDO, conducted a survey among 1,500 Norwegian leaders in the public and private sectors.

‘Norwegian companies still have a long way to go when it comes to building an organisation that manages IT, and cyber risks in the same way as other business risks,’ said the head of BDO’s operational IT security services, Chris Culina.

‘It’s a strange observation. It’s like worrying about burning, but failing to install smoke detectors, and fire extinguishers’, he added.

Computer attacks beat the economic downturn on the list of Norwegian leaders’ biggest concerns. The three next greatest worries were the financial crisis, negative media attention, and significant loss of employees.

