Norwegian women in Dubai imprisoned for three weeks further

Two Norwegian women in their 20’s who have been in custody in Dubai since the18th of April have been sentenced to another three weeks.

The two women are not guilty of anything, and the reason they were imprisoned is still unknown, reported Adresseavisen newspaper.

“We have asked what they are suspected of, but we are not getting an answer right now. What we know is that they are being detained for another three weeks while there is not yet a final sentence after today’s court hearing,’’ said the father of one of the women in the newspaper.

One of the two has lived and worked in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for four years. The other is a girlfriend who was visiting her for a week.

The initial arrest took place on Wednesday, April 18th, in a private apartment where they had a drinks party, the father of one of the girls wrote in a text message to NRK. The two were arrested during a police raid of the apartment. People of other nationalities who were also present during the party were also detained.

“We talk to our daughter for five minutes each day,” said the father,adding that the two women are desperate about the situation, and about the conditions in prison.

The two women have a common lawyer in Dubai, but they have not yet received answers to the questions they have asked about their imprisonment.

To NRK news, ambassador Jens Eikaas said that one of the staff at the Abu Dhabi embassy had met the two women in prison. Otherwise,he indicated the duty of ‘secrecy’ over the case.

