The date to report tax returns is approaching fast, just around the corner

Have you checked your tax report? Sunday, April the 30th, is the deadline for delivering tax returns for wage earners and pensioners.

Three million wage earners and retirees have already opened their tax reports electronically. That leaves approximately 400,000 Norwegian tax payers who haven’t yet opened it and ‘seen the damage’.

‘Remember that the tax return is pre-filled, but not completed. Take some time to check that all the information is correct’, urged the head of the Tax Administration’s press department, Merette Bergeland Jebsen.

If all the information is correct, you don’t need to provide your tax returns.

At the deadline last year, 3.6 million people took advantage of the delivery exemption.

925,000 people received their tax report on paper this year. This is the first time that the Tax Administration have sent out less than a million tax reports on paper.

Common mistakes in the tax return reports are deductions for travel between home and workplace, and deductions for commuting. One in ten requests for deductions for work trips, or commuting, are made in error.

‘In recent years, our controls have become more accurate, so it’s not a good idea to try for deductions you should not claim. We suggest using the guides and calculators at taxetaten.no to ensure the report is correct’, said Jebsen.

If you need an extension for filling out your tax form, contact taxetaten.no and request one.

At skatteetaten.no you will find more information about filling out the tax return report, and useful aids such as ‘commuter wizard’ and a deduction calculator.

Should you get stuck and need help along the way, the Tax Administration has extended opening hours this weekend, both for phone enquiries, a chat-line, and on Facebook.

Dates and opening hours for phone enquiries, the chat-line and Facebook:

Friday 28th April: 08:00 – 18:00

Saturday 29th April: closed for phone enquiries, open for Facebook and chat between 10.00 – 16.00

Sunday 30th April: 14:00 – 20:00

Monday May 1st: closed

At other times of year, including weekends, phone, chat and Facebook enquiries will be answered between kl. 08.00 – 15.30.

Source: NTB Scanpix / Norway Today