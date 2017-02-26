Doubling of the property tax in Oslo for 2017

Homeowners in Oslo paid a total of NOK 266 million in property taxes for 2016. This year this will be increased to a total of NOK 530 million, according to the newspaper Aftenposten.

The figures are based on the city councils decision to increase the capital’s property taxes by 50 percent, from two per mille last year to three per mille of the perceived value a year, the newspaper states.

Homeowners who were eligible for property tax last year paid an average of NOK 4.781 each in property taxes. This year they must fork out NOK 7.560 a piece, an actual increase of 58 percent.

Due to the general rise in property prices many who avoided property taxes before have to pay henceforth.

In 2016 one of five condominiums was obliged to pay property taxes, while in 2017 this has risen to about one in four. Overall there will be a doubling of these tax revenues in Oslo.

– Then we’re definitely being removed from the moderate level the Labour Party assured us for the level of property tax. Now it begins to be a significant burden for many, says representative for the Conservatives in the city council, Eirik Lae Solberg.

Secretary for the City Council, Elaine Andersen (Labour), believe property taxes in Oslo are still moderate compared with many other places in the country without providing any examples.

