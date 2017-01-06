Downsizing in TV 2: 65 FTEs remains

The downsizing process in TV2 remains cut by 65 FTEs.

50 of these FTEs are part of the current cut process, while an additional 15 FTEs will be removed in the next round, writes Campaign.

– We still have a mission to solve the remaining redundancies by voluntary solutions, and we aim to have the new organization in place during January.

Beyond this, we want the interests of our employees not to comment on details of the staffing process, says organizational and communications director Sarah Willand in TV2.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today