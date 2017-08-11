Eight out of ten farmers gain income outside of agriculture

Over eight out of ten farmers gain revenue outside of their direct agricultural activity. Almost half of them wish they could concentrate all their energy on farm operations

According to a survey Agri Analyse have carried out for Agricultural Insurance, 73% of farmers gain income from completely different businesses than agriculture, while two thirds gain revenues from binaries related to farm operations,.

‘Multiple income sources are the rule, rather than the exception in Norwegian agriculture, which has a wide range of smaller operations,’ said Håvard Djupedal, CEO of Agricultural Insurance.

44% of those who gain additional income from businesses other than agriculture would like to concentrate solely on farm operations, while 39% said they’d wish for more income sources.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today