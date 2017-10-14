Fewer immigrants compulsorily deported from Norway

The Police Immigration Unit compulsorily carried 430 people out of Norway in September. So far this year,there’s been a decrease of 29% in such transports.

172 of those removed from Norway in September had been involved in one or more criminal proceedings.

A total of 4,152 people have been removed by transit this year, a sharp decline from 5,850 at the same time last year.

Most, 397 people, were transported to Italy. Then Sweden followed, with 353 people, Romania with 349, and Poland with 296 people. 256 people were sent to Albania, and 184 to Afghanistan.

These are not necessarily the countries of origin of these people, as some were transported under the Dublin Agreement, which states deportations should be to, inter alia, the country that processed a person’s asylum application.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today