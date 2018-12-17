Electric motorists in Bergen have to pay tolls

Electric vehicles in Bergen have passed the 20 percent mark, so electric cars will also have to pay a toll to the city.

– The process for the introduction of a toll fee in Bergen can be instigated, confirms Senior Advisor Kristian Bauge in the Norwegian Public Roads Administration to VG.

In October, Hordaland County Council decided to introduce a toll charge for electric vehicles in Bergen when the proportion of electric cars had passed 20 percent bench mark. In October, the share was 19.9 per cent. The proportion of electric cars that pass the toll ring in the city rose to 20.5 percent in November, show figures published on Monday morning.

The new price for electric cars driving into Bergen centre will be 10 kroner , and 20 kroner during the rush hour. That’s about half the charge that petrol cars have to pay.

Since Erna Solberg came to power, the number of toll stations have increased from 170 to 245.

