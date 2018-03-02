Another postponement for new passports and ID cards

The introduction of new passports and national ID cards must be postponed once more. Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittsparti (Frp) admits that the project has been poorly controlled.

Originally, the goal was that the passports and ID cards should be ready by December 2016. Since then, the project has been postponed four times, now to no later than December 2018.

Listhaug confirmed to VG newspaper that this deadline will now also be missed.

“We now see that we will need some more time. There are talks with the supplier about when they can deliver and at what price, said Listhaug.

She admitted that both the Ministry of Justice and the Police Directorate have failed along the way.

“The project has not been planned well from the start. At the same time, there has been poor management from the Police Directorate, and for poor follow-up from the Ministry. It has taken a long time before we’ve seen the problems,” said Listhaug.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today