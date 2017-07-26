The European Space Agency (ESA) approves support scheme for hydrogen stations

An ESA aid scheme for the development of hydrogen stations in Akershus for a total of NOK 25 million has been given the green light by the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Surveillance Authority.

The support scheme means that those who run hydrogen stations in Akershus can apply for funds to cover operating costs.

‘The objective of the scheme is to support a shift from fossil fuels to a more environmentally friendly alternative in Norway,’ said ESA President, Sven Erik Svedman. The scheme will encourage increased use of hydrogen run cars, and less use of fossil fuels in the transport sector.

The NOK 25 million aid scheme will be spread over five years. Each recipient may apply for support for up to three years.

The first hydrogen station in Norway was opened at Forus outside Stavanger in 2006. In 2009 there were stations in Stavanger, Porsgrunn, Drammen and Oslo. However, the operation has so far shown little profit.

