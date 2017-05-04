So far this year, Norway has exported seafood to the value of 31 billion

Norway exported 151,000 tons of seafood

In April 2017, Norway exported 151,000 metric tons of seafood for a value of NOK 6.8 billion.

That represents a 23% decline in volume, and a 7%, or NOK 529 million monetary decline from April last year.

But so far this year, Norway has exported 886,000 tons of seafood, worth a total of NOK 31 billion. Export volumes are at the same level as last year, while the value increased by NOK 2.3 billion.

‘Despite the reduced export of seafood in April, Norway has so far exported the same amount of seafood as at the same time last year,’ said the Director of ‘Market Insight’, Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, of the Norwegian Seafood Council (Norges Sjømatråd).

‘The decline in seafood exports in April is largely due to a shift during Easter, which also explains some of the decline in export volumes for our important seafood products such as salmon and rockfish,’ said Warvik.

