Fewer building permits

In the 2nd quarter of 2017, building permission was given for 9 500 dwellings with a total 1.2 million square metres of utility floor space. This is 3 per cent less dwellings than the same quarter last year.

The greatest decrease in building permissions for dwellings is within detached houses, which decreased by 31 per cent compared to the 2nd quarter of 2016. Dwellings in multi-dwelling houses have, however, experienced a 19 per cent increase in the same period, according to the Building statistics.

Seasonally-adjusted figures

Building start permits for new dwellings decreased by 3 per cent from the 1st quarter 2017 to the 2nd quarter of 2017, according to seasonally-adjusted figures.

Figures vary considerably from quarter to quarter. The long-term trend shows good growth in the number of building permits since the 3rd quarter of 2014, with a decrease the last three quarters.

For other than residential buildings, seasonal figures show a decrease of 12 per cent in permits for utility floor space, compared to the 1st quarter this year.

Oslo and Akershus in the lead

The counties of Oslo and Akershus had the most building permits granted, with 2 057 and 1 071 dwellings respectively. The county of Hordaland was third, with 972 dwellings.

Decrease in industrial sector

In the 2nd quarter of 2017, building permission were given for 1.1 million metres of utility floor space in industrial buildings. This is a decrease of 12 per cent compared with the 2nd quarter of 2016.

719 new dwellings in old buildings

A total of 719 new dwellings were registered from rebuilding projects. Of these, 232 were the result of rebuilding existing residential buildings, while 487 were from industrial buildings.

478 demolished dwellings

In the 2nd quarter of 2017, a total of 478 dwellings were demolished, of which 329 were detached houses. For other than residential buildings, 3 492 buildings were demolished, 1 649 buildings in the industrial sector were pulled down, and 240 holiday homes and 1 603 private garages were demolished.

