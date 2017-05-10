Four out of ten wants to terminate or renegotiate EEA Agreement

Four out of ten respondents will either terminate or renegotiate the EEA Agreement

Out of those who have made an opinion on the matter, several believes that Norway should either leave or renegotiate the EEA agreement, writes VG.

35 percent of the respondents believes that the agreement should be, 27 percent believes that it should be renegotiated, 15 percent believes that the agreement should be terminated and 23 percent say they do not know.

Jørn Eggum, leader of the Fellesforbundet, believes the poll reflects the mood during this year’s LO congress.

– I understand that people are skeptical about the EEA Agreement. We are divided in my union as well. This has been a controversial question for a long time, but I think the EEA has served us well for the past 25 years, said Eggum to VG.

Inaugural LO leader Hans Christian Gabrielsen has strongly advised against renegotiating or terminating the Agreement.

Among Labour and Conservative voters, one in three will terminate or renegotiate the EEA Agreement. In The Progress Party, 62 percent says the same and 64 per cent in the Centre Party.

People in the central areas are more positive to stay with the Agreement. In Oslo, the proportion is 44.4 per cent, in western Norway 32.7 per cent, in central Norway 29.6 per cent and in northern Norway 26 per cent.

