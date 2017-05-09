Short-traveled gala dinner for the royal couple

Short-traveled Norwegian food on the menu for the gala dinner

There were only short-traveled Norwegian ingredients on the menu when the Royal Couple invited to a gala dinner at the Palace.

The menu started with a appetizer made from king crab, salmon tartar with grilled cucumber, oyster mayonaise, roe and radishes.

The next course was calf with tartlets (peas and turnips), green and white asparagus, wild asparagus, red beetroot, fir sprigs broth and onions.

Then the royal couple and their guests rounded of with a taste of lime and oxalis mousse served with a lemon and ginger marmalade.

According to NRK, who had taken the trip into the kitchen in order to talk to the chefs, all food came from Norway – and was so-called short-traveled. Something the Royal Couple supposedly is concerned with.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today