The government cuts subsidies for bike roads

More elecrtical bicycles, subsidies for building and maintaing bike roads are cut

Norsk Sportbransjeforening ( Norwegian Sports Industry Association) warns doubling of sales of electrical bikes for the fifth consecutive year, from 2,000 in 2012 to 80,000 in 2017. At the same time, subsidies for bike roads are cut.

– Last year it was sold around 40,000. This year we can expect a sale of 80,000, says Trond Evald Hansen, CEO of the Norwegian Sports Industry Association for the electric bike sales to Dagsavisen.

Imports of more than 12,000 electric bikes so far in 2017

Numbers from Statistics Norway (SSB) show that in the first three months of the year imports of more than 12,000 electric bikes and that imports was more than doubled from February to March.

At the same time, according to the National Transport Plan 2018-2029, subsidies for pedestrian walkways and cycling roads are reduced from 123 million kroner this year to 100 million per year in the period 2018 to 2023, a cut of almost 19 percent.

Minister of Transport and Communications, Ketil Solvik-Olsen (Frp), rejects the cut and says that a strong commitment to cycling has been proposed in the National Transport Plan, but that it now appears in various items in the budget.

Electric bicycles can now be used in the outfield

Electric bicycles can now be used in the outfield on a par with regular bikes. It is stated in a regulation change.

– With this we are opening up even more people can get out in nature. This will be positive for public health, says Minister of Climate and Environment Vidar Helgesen.



Electric bicycle is a motorized means of transport and has up to now been prohibited for use on paths, hiking trails and in other outlying areas.

40,000 electric bicycles required annually

Researcher at the Department of Transport Economics, Aslak Fyhri, has stated that Norway must sell up 40,000 electric bicycles annually before electric cycling makes a real impact on climate emissions.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today