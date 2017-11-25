Bøhler demands increased efforts against forced marriages

Jan Bøhler of Arbeiderpartiet (Ap) went on the attack against what he believes is government’s lethargy in integration policy. He will intensify the laws against forced marriages.

Bøhler wants the current section to include ‘arranged marriages with undue pressure’, wrote Klassekampen newspaper.

‘Too many arranged marriages are, in fact, forced marriages. It has become accepted

that forced marriage is wrong, but arranged marriage is fine. But the arranged marriages are also largely affected by undue pressure’, said Bøhler.

On Tuesday, he will hold an interpellation in the parliament, and he expects integration minister, Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittsparti (Frp) to come up with a new policy with a legislative amendment for action.

‘If she doesn’t, we will get the cases ourselves from parliament,’ said Bøhler, who believes the government has been evasive in this field of integration policy.

‘Listhaug talked hard in the election campaign this year, and would forbid hate preachers coming to Norway, but I have not seen anything about this in the presentation of a new belief and life law,’ said Bøhler.

Parliamentary representative, Kari Kjønaas Kjos of Frp praised Bøhlers involvement, but believes he is in the wrong party. She also believes that Listhaug can’t be accused of being elusive.

‘It’s not Sylvi Listhaug’s fault. She wants a lot, but she meets resistance’.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today