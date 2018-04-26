Hennes & Mauritz hit a new low on reputation list

Hennes & Mauritz is in the bottom rung of a new review ladder.

The head of communications pointed to criticism the clothing chain received in January.

Hennes & Mauritz’s (H&M’s) reputation has fallen by six points since last year, according to the Apeland and Reputation Institute communications agency’s annual reputation survey. Now the chain is on the bottom tier together with, among others, Base Prize,McDonald’s, and Ryanair it was reported in ‘Today’s Business’ journal.

‘’Hennes & Mauritz got negative comments in almost all areas in this survey. Comments included everything from poor working environment to unhealthy body pressure, and lack of ethics.

Although most people know the brand and its low prices, people are concerned that businesses behave properly. H&M fails,’’ said communications manager at Apeland, Ole Christian Apeland.

H&M’s Norwegian communications manager, Kristin Fjeld, is dissatisfied with the results and believes that the drop in reputation is mainly due to the fact that the survey was conducted during a period when the chain was criticised for being racist. A social media storm arose when H&M used a dark-haired boy wearing a hoodie with the “coolest monkey in the jungle” print on it in January.

The chocolate maker, Freia, is at the top of the list for the first time this year, followed by finn.no, and Hurtigruten.

