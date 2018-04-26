Norwegian police consider sending investigators to South Africa

The search in South Africa for Marie Sæthre Østbø (20) is probably further down the priorities list. Norwegian police are discussing what they are going to do in the case, reported NRK news.

The search for the missing Norwegian student in Sedgefield in South Africa continued with police dogs on Wednesday, but probably escalated downward.

The 20 year old disappeared on Wednesday night last week after she was last seen by the beach in Sedgefield. The sea in the area is characterised by heavy undertows, which created difficulties for boat searches.

Marie Sæthre Østbø’s belongings have now been sent for technical analysis in Cape Town. The Norwegian police are discussing what to do in the case, wrote NRK news.

Currently, Norwegian police have not offered assistance in the investigation,but now the Special Criminal Investigation Division (Kripos) will again contact the South African police.

“We will provide assistance and help with the ongoing investigation,” stated a police officer in the Southwest Police District, Hans-Christian Hetland, to NRK.

He said sending people to South Africa is being considered.

In Stavanger, four investigators are working to fully understand the answer to where Østbø might be. In addition, several of Kripo’s investigators are working on the matter.

