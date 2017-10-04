Housing prices fell 0.5% in September

New figures from Property Norway show that housing prices in Norway fell 0.5% in September, with figures adjusted for seasonal variations.

Prices fell by 1.6% in September, though adjusted for seasonal variations, house prices fell by 0.5%. The latest figures from Property Norway showed housing prices had a slight development in September over most of the country.

‘Housing prices were weak in September in most parts of the country, and we expect them to continue falling towards the new year, which is a normal seasonal development.

‘The strength of the price decline is stronger than usual, and stronger than the previous house price fall in Norway in the autumn of 2013’, said CEO of Eiendom Norway, Christian Vammervold Dreyer.

