Majority for video recording of oral examinations

A number of parties at Stortinget want to enable video recording of the oral exam at higher education institutions.

A majority consisting of the Frp, Venstre, Høyre and the KrF asks the government to introduce a system that permits oral examinations at higher education institutions to be video-recorded.

The parties see this as an important issue due to the fact that the oral exam is difficult to appeal as it is not recorded.

“For Frp, it is important to ensure that students have the right to appeal the mark they receive from the oral exam as it will strengthen the students’ trust in the system. This will give the students better resources if they believe they have a reason to complain about the examination. A proposal for the oral examination was backed by a majority at Frp’s national meeting in April,” says Frps spokesman on education Åshild Bruun-Gundersen.

