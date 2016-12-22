IKEA have to pay $50 million for a chest of drawers falling over

The Swedish furniture giant IKEA must pay $50 million in damages to three families in the United States, after the death of three children when a chest of drawers of the type, Malm, fell on them.

The Swedish furniture giant IKEA must pay $50 million in damages to three families in the United States, after the death of three children when a chest of drawers of the type, Malm, fell on them.

The money will be divided between the three families, said the law firm Feldman Shepherd. The sum is equivalent to almost 435 million in Norwegian money.

IKEA will also donate an additional $250,000 (over NOK 2.1 million), to a children’s hospital and an organization working for child safety.

The company withdrew the chests of drawers from the U.S. market in June, and from China in July. A total of four deaths are attributed to the item of furniture.

